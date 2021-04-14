Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

71 institutions hold shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA), with 3.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.64% while institutional investors hold 96.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.52M, and float is at 34.65M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 87.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 6.66 million shares valued at $320.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.58% of the OLMA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Logos Global Management LP with 3.74 million shares valued at $180.01 million to account for 9.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 3.64 million shares representing 9.06% and valued at over $174.96 million, while Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds 7.96% of the shares totaling 3.2 million with a market value of $153.64 million.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) is -32.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.74 and a high of $60.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OLMA stock was last observed hovering at around $31.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.6% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 40.95% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.48, the stock is -10.01% and -21.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -25.03% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.05.

The stock witnessed a -31.07% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.53%, and is 1.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.79% over the week and 10.86% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 21.47% and -46.11% from its 52-week high.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28.The EPS is expected to shrink by -455.80% this year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cormorant Asset Management, LP, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Cormorant Asset Management, LP bought 425,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $19.00 per share for a total of $8.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.27 million shares.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Graham G. Walmsley (Director) bought a total of 1,160,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $19.00 per share for $22.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.16 million shares of the OLMA stock.