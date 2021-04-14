Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -13.62% Change This Year

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is -13.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $75.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $29.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.45% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.29, the stock is -17.58% and -37.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.88 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 5.37% off its SMA200. PLUG registered 610.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.14.

The stock witnessed a -38.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.73%, and is -15.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 8.55% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 835 employees, a market worth around $14.86B and $-100.47M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 691.62% and -61.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $77.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.40% year-over-year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

646 institutions hold shares in Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), with 54.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.81% while institutional investors hold 64.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 589.68M, and float is at 412.86M with Short Float at 10.60%. Institutions hold 56.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 47.16 million shares valued at $1.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.05% of the PLUG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 40.47 million shares valued at $1.37 billion to account for 8.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. which holds 15.4 million shares representing 3.28% and valued at over $522.15 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 1.79% of the shares totaling 8.4 million with a market value of $284.79 million.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marsh Andrew, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Marsh Andrew sold 573,268 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $65.82 per share for a total of $37.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

Plug Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that MCNAMEE GEORGE C (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $70.45 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the PLUG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, MCNAMEE GEORGE C (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $62.40 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 889,390 shares of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 31.88% up over the past 12 months. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is 140.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.61% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 43.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.23.