RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is -69.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.89 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $163.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.41% off the consensus price target high of $196.22 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 93.12% higher than the price target low of $130.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.00, the stock is -25.61% and -47.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.16 million and changing 5.14% at the moment leaves the stock -50.10% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.04.

The stock witnessed a -48.13% in the last 1 month and is -10.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 11.69% over the month.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has around 661 employees, a market worth around $15.17B and $583.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.38. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.07% and -74.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLX Technology Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -368.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 167.30% year-over-year.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), with institutional investors hold 9.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.69B, and float is at 1.44B with Short Float at 0.99%. Institutions hold 9.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 20211.0 shares valued at $0.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.02% of the RLX Shares outstanding.