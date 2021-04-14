Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is 124.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $187.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SI stock was last observed hovering at around $162.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.65% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.75% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -23.33% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $166.49, the stock is 13.36% and 18.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock 192.25% off its SMA200. SI registered 1500.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 974.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $141.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.24.

The stock witnessed a 20.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 152.07%, and is 5.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.78% over the week and 14.00% over the month.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has around 218 employees, a market worth around $3.76B and $79.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 122.78 and Fwd P/E is 55.91. Profit margin for the company is 32.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1652.53% and -11.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silvergate Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $29.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.80% in year-over-year returns.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.47% while institutional investors hold 48.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.74M, and float is at 16.73M with Short Float at 9.59%. Institutions hold 46.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Senvest Management LLC with over 1.21 million shares valued at $90.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.17% of the SI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.14 million shares valued at $85.07 million to account for 4.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.66 million shares representing 2.80% and valued at over $48.85 million, while ARK Investment Management, LLC holds 2.69% of the shares totaling 0.63 million with a market value of $46.87 million.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reed Scott A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Reed Scott A. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $138.26 per share for a total of $3.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.94 million shares.

Silvergate Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that FRANK DENNIS S (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $139.18 per share for $3.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10710.0 shares of the SI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Eisele Derek J. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 17,783 shares at an average price of $127.86 for $2.27 million. The insider now directly holds 4,606 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI).