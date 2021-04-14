These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Creatd Inc. (CRTD)

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) is 2.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $19.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRTD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.27, the stock is -15.51% and -13.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -3.17% at the moment leaves the stock -25.40% off its SMA200. CRTD registered -56.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.1000 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8471.

The stock witnessed a -16.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.89%, and is -10.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 15.18% over the month.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $47.53M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 103.33% and -78.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-284.80%).

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Analyst Forecasts

Creatd Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $172k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 167.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -46.30% in year-over-year returns.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Creatd Inc. (CRTD), with 3.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.92% while institutional investors hold 8.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.73M, and float is at 5.11M with Short Float at 3.57%. Institutions hold 5.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kepos Capital Lp with over 0.2 million shares valued at $0.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.87% of the CRTD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CM Management, LLC with 0.16 million shares valued at $0.68 million to account for 1.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 50042.0 shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $0.21 million, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 2341.0 with a market value of $9738.0.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Creatd Inc. (CRTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 80 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Frommer Jeremy, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Frommer Jeremy bought 2,503 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 09 at a price of $4.33 per share for a total of $10840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Creatd Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Frommer Jeremy (CEO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $4.45 per share for $8899.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the CRTD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Frommer Jeremy (CEO) acquired 5,725 shares at an average price of $4.67 for $26735.0. The insider now directly holds 316,795 shares of Creatd Inc. (CRTD).