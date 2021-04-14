These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) is 8.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $5.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBSF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.19, the stock is -15.04% and -20.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -9.63% at the moment leaves the stock 12.01% off its SMA200. KBSF registered 114.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9318 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0700.

The stock witnessed a -10.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.31%, and is -12.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.07% over the week and 15.82% over the month.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) has around 326 employees, a market worth around $8.64M and $11.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.65% and -45.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.50% this year.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.39% while institutional investors hold 21.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.71M, and float is at 1.47M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 12.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.78% of the KBSF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1314.0 shares valued at $3863.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading 176.00% up over the past 12 months. KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) is 114.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -108.55% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 50720.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.21.