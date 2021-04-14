Things appear to be looking up for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) is -1.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.26 and a high of $158.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLSI stock was last observed hovering at around $39.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.06% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.88% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 51.88% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.09, the stock is 0.09% and 3.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -7.82% at the moment leaves the stock 46.52% off its SMA200. GLSI registered a gain of 621.80% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.78.

The stock witnessed a 23.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.06%, and is -27.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.41% over the week and 13.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1006.38% and -77.17% from its 52-week high.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.80% this year.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI), with 9.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 74.70% while institutional investors hold 3.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.90M, and float is at 2.54M with Short Float at 9.58%. Institutions hold 0.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 59296.0 shares valued at $2.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.46% of the GLSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11309.0 shares valued at $0.41 million to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SkyOak Wealth, LLC which holds 8104.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $0.3 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 7212.0 with a market value of $0.26 million.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hallock Kenneth, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hallock Kenneth bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $5.39 per share for a total of $5386.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Daugherty Frank Joseph (Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $5.10 per share for $5100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87010.0 shares of the GLSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Hallock Kenneth (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $5.37 for $5370.0. The insider now directly holds 396,004 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI).