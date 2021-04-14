Things appear to be looking up for Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) is 151.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $16.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TAOP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.13, the stock is -28.88% and -13.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 67.92% off its SMA200. TAOP registered 170.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 156.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.67.

The stock witnessed a -34.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 140.07%, and is -8.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.76% over the week and 17.28% over the month.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $71.37M and $10.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 283.33% and -57.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.50%).

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taoping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -310.60% this year.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Taoping Inc. (TAOP), with 2.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.48% while institutional investors hold 3.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.08M, and float is at 6.27M with Short Float at 3.12%. Institutions hold 2.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Symmetry Peak Management LLC with over 0.15 million shares valued at $0.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.63% of the TAOP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 68600.0 shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 0.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 10262.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $29144.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 852.0 with a market value of $2419.0.