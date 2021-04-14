Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

6 institutions hold shares in Urban Tea Inc. (MYT), with 10.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 2.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.94M, and float is at 7.94M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 2.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 76274.0 shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.96% of the MYT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 42610.0 shares valued at $74141.0 to account for 0.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 27623.0 shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $48064.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 20649.0 with a market value of $35929.0.

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) is 110.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $14.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MYT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $3.66, the stock is -6.89% and -5.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -3.68% at the moment leaves the stock 23.45% off its SMA200. MYT registered -16.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0447 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5636.

The stock witnessed a -13.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.33%, and is -9.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 9.80% over the month.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $27.38M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 144.00% and -74.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.50%).

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.70% this year.