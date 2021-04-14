Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:VYNT Stock Is Going Next

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) is 31.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.11 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VYNT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.94% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.94% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.65, the stock is -29.69% and -33.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.38 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -6.56% off its SMA200. VYNT registered 22.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.4779 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0048.

The stock witnessed a -41.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.61%, and is -20.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.04% over the week and 12.77% over the month.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $41.76M and $5.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 73.18% and -79.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-199.60%).

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT), with 719.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 31.82% while institutional investors hold 14.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.55M, and float is at 2.63M with Short Float at 27.55%. Institutions hold 10.05% of the Float.