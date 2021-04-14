What should you know before buying stock in Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) is 198.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENTX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 67.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.22, the stock is -21.87% and 14.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -3.01% at the moment leaves the stock 88.92% off its SMA200. ENTX registered 69.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 175.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3041 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7785.

The stock witnessed a -53.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 163.93%, and is -6.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 12.90% over the month.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $81.05M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 222.00% and -68.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-157.10%).

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entera Bio Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $90k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -50.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 114.30% in year-over-year returns.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX), with 7.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.77% while institutional investors hold 11.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.05M, and float is at 13.55M with Short Float at 11.34%. Institutions hold 7.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Knoll Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.74 million shares valued at $1.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.34% of the ENTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 72186.0 shares valued at $77960.0 to account for 0.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 31314.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $33819.0, while Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 12400.0 with a market value of $13392.0.