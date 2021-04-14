Which institution holds the most shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

726 institutions hold shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), with 167.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 67.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.53B, and float is at 1.53B with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 67.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 80.07 million shares valued at $1.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.26% of the SU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 69.13 million shares valued at $1.16 billion to account for 4.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 63.26 million shares representing 4.16% and valued at over $1.06 billion, while Public Investment Fund holds 3.35% of the shares totaling 50.98 million with a market value of $855.37 million.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is 22.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.67 and a high of $23.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SU stock was last observed hovering at around $20.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $26.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.0% off the consensus price target high of $31.71 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -7.96% lower than the price target low of $19.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.61, the stock is -3.90% and 1.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.98 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 22.97% off its SMA200. SU registered 25.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.82.

The stock witnessed a -12.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.50%, and is -2.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has around 12889 employees, a market worth around $31.68B and $19.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.37. Profit margin for the company is -17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.16% and -13.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $7.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -252.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.10% in year-over-year returns.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL SE (TOT) that is trading 24.73% up over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 30.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.1% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.