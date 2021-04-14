Which institution holds the most shares in Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

593 institutions hold shares in Under Armour Inc. (UAA), with 1.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 91.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 454.81M, and float is at 382.08M with Short Float at 5.17%. Institutions hold 91.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.58 million shares valued at $336.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.38% of the UAA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.82 million shares valued at $202.87 million to account for 6.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 11.73 million shares representing 6.22% and valued at over $201.36 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 9.31 million with a market value of $159.86 million.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is 29.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $24.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UAA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.7% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -218.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.29, the stock is -2.10% and 0.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.59 million and changing -3.00% at the moment leaves the stock 42.70% off its SMA200. UAA registered 127.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.12.

The stock witnessed a -4.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.97%, and is -4.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $9.19B and $4.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 65.18. Profit margin for the company is -12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 211.75% and -8.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.60%).

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -711.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.00% in year-over-year returns.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Under Armour Inc. (UAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading 72.59% up over the past 12 months. Guess’ Inc. (GES) is 226.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.83% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 19.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.76.