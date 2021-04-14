Which Institutions Own Shares In Broadwind Inc. (BWEN)?

55 institutions hold shares in Broadwind Inc. (BWEN), with 2.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.47% while institutional investors hold 61.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.76M, and float is at 14.44M with Short Float at 7.12%. Institutions hold 52.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 1.8 million shares valued at $14.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.53% of the BWEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Grace & White Inc /ny with 1.48 million shares valued at $11.74 million to account for 8.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.74 million shares representing 4.31% and valued at over $5.86 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.52% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $4.78 million.

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) is -32.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $12.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BWEN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 46.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.37, the stock is -5.61% and -26.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -0.39% off its SMA200. BWEN registered 223.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.05.

The stock witnessed a -10.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.66%, and is -16.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 9.72% over the month.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) has around 512 employees, a market worth around $97.30M and $198.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.40. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 313.08% and -58.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadwind Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $35.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.20% year-over-year.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kennedy Hayes M., the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Kennedy Hayes M. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $6.10 per share for a total of $24400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9692.0 shares.

Broadwind Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Wagner Thomas A. (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $3.60 per share for $18000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81349.0 shares of the BWEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 11, KUSHNER STEPHANIE K (Director) disposed off 19,002 shares at an average price of $3.16 for $60045.0. The insider now directly holds 481,785 shares of Broadwind Inc. (BWEN).

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Woodward Inc. (WWD) that is trading 96.17% up over the past 12 months. American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) is 216.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -32.42% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.