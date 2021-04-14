Which Institutions Own Shares In China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG)?

8 institutions hold shares in China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG), with 489.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 15.65% while institutional investors hold 6.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.69M, and float is at 2.64M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 5.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 78166.0 shares valued at $0.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.50% of the CREG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 36729.0 shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 1.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 27540.0 shares representing 0.88% and valued at over $0.14 million, while Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 10200.0 with a market value of $51918.0.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) is 40.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $14.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CREG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is -10.95% and -17.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -3.90% at the moment leaves the stock 45.64% off its SMA200. CREG registered 155.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.02.

The stock witnessed a -25.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.68%, and is -9.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.58% over the week and 9.54% over the month.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $21.52M and $-0.01M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.75. Distance from 52-week low is 240.48% and -50.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) Analyst Forecasts

China Recycling Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.60% this year.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) that is trading 64.33% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.88% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 23020.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.2.