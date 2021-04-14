Which Institutions Own Shares In Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)?

16 institutions hold shares in Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR), with 450.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.66% while institutional investors hold 13.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.87M, and float is at 5.16M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 12.66% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.75 million shares valued at $6.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.84% of the IPWR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 0.28 million shares valued at $2.33 million to account for 4.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Worth Venture Partners, LLC which holds 0.17 million shares representing 2.98% and valued at over $1.43 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.61% of the shares totaling 35900.0 with a market value of $0.29 million.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) is 28.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $24.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IPWR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.43% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.43% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.52, the stock is -18.56% and -34.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 9.86% off its SMA200. IPWR registered 343.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.73.

The stock witnessed a -35.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.01%, and is -15.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.06% over the week and 10.59% over the month.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $62.80M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 494.35% and -57.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-104.30%).

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ideal Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.