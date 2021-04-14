Which Institutions Own Shares In IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS)?

176 institutions hold shares in IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS), with 13.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.20% while institutional investors hold 121.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.30M, and float is at 14.44M with Short Float at 24.69%. Institutions hold 68.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 3.43 million shares valued at $302.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.39% of the IGMS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 3.14 million shares valued at $277.66 million to account for 12.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.33 million shares representing 5.20% and valued at over $117.32 million, while Artal Group S.A. holds 4.69% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $105.95 million.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) is -29.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.41 and a high of $133.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IGMS stock was last observed hovering at around $62.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.67% off the consensus price target high of $119.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 16.97% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.27, the stock is -23.37% and -30.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -15.05% off its SMA200. IGMS registered 7.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.18.

The stock witnessed a -29.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.03%, and is -24.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.76% over the week and 10.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 50.37% and -53.18% from its 52-week high.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IGM Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.98.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.00% this year.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keyt Bruce, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Keyt Bruce sold 1,254 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $82.00 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2769.0 shares.

IGM Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Chen Daniel ShinYu (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,222 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $82.00 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the IGMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Chen Daniel ShinYu (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 1,224 shares at an average price of $90.25 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 116,518 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS).