Which Institutions Own Shares In Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK)?

69 institutions hold shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK), with 7.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.84% while institutional investors hold 127.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.25M, and float is at 23.10M with Short Float at 8.69%. Institutions hold 95.83% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 2.23 million shares valued at $28.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.90% of the SSPK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bloom Tree Partners, LLC with 1.68 million shares valued at $21.49 million to account for 6.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Senvest Management LLC which holds 1.23 million shares representing 4.92% and valued at over $15.72 million, while EJF Capital LLC holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $13.41 million.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK) is 48.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.85 and a high of $29.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SSPK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67%.

Currently trading at $18.98, the stock is -3.16% and -12.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 3.66% at the moment leaves the stock 35.87% off its SMA200. SSPK registered 92.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.83.

The stock witnessed a -6.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.90%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.50% over the week and 10.07% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 92.69% and -35.66% from its 52-week high.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) Analyst Forecasts

.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Polar Asset Management Partner, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $14.23 per share for a total of $18.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.75 million shares.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Polar Asset Management Partner (10% Owner) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $9.88 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.02 million shares of the SSPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, Polar Asset Management Partner (10% Owner) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $9.88 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 2,498,500 shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK).