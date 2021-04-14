Which Institutions Own Shares In Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)?

453 institutions hold shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), with 162.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.76% while institutional investors hold 78.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.66B, and float is at 589.18M with Short Float at 6.33%. Institutions hold 71.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 53.22 million shares valued at $1.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.37% of the TME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 48.11 million shares valued at $925.68 million to account for 5.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 42.55 million shares representing 5.10% and valued at over $818.71 million, while Nomura Holdings Inc. holds 3.98% of the shares totaling 33.22 million with a market value of $639.22 million.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is -5.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.30 and a high of $32.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $18.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.05% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 8.9% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.22, the stock is -21.39% and -27.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.41 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -3.46% off its SMA200. TME registered 67.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.50.

The stock witnessed a -31.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.16%, and is -9.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 10.15% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 4769 employees, a market worth around $30.61B and $4.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.07 and Fwd P/E is 27.03. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.89% and -43.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $1.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.30% in year-over-year returns.