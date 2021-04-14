Which Institutions Own Shares In Usio Inc. (USIO)?

23 institutions hold shares in Usio Inc. (USIO), with 9.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.95% while institutional investors hold 41.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.94M, and float is at 15.51M with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 26.04% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Parian Global Management, LP with over 0.81 million shares valued at $2.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.25% of the USIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.71 million shares valued at $1.9 million to account for 2.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kepos Capital Lp which holds 0.46 million shares representing 1.83% and valued at over $1.22 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.10% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $0.73 million.

Usio Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) is 169.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $8.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USIO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $8.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -91.73% lower than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.19, the stock is 14.49% and 15.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 126.43% off its SMA200. USIO registered 541.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 357.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.41.

The stock witnessed a 21.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.23%, and is 13.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.53% over the week and 10.50% over the month.

Usio Inc. (USIO) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $177.45M and $32.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 553.64% and -12.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.80%).

Usio Inc. (USIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Usio Inc. (USIO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Usio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $12.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 62.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 55.80% in year-over-year returns.

Usio Inc. (USIO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Usio Inc. (USIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Topline Capital Partners, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Topline Capital Partners, LP bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $1.32 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.48 million shares.

Usio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Topline Capital Management, LL () bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $1.32 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.48 million shares of the USIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, LONG MICHAEL R (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.32 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 2,100,475 shares of Usio Inc. (USIO).