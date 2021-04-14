Who are the Institutional Holders in Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK)?

88 institutions hold shares in Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK), with 9.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.53% while institutional investors hold 70.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.80M, and float is at 27.14M with Short Float at 4.74%. Institutions hold 54.99% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.26 million shares valued at $328.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.99% of the STTK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 5.62 million shares valued at $294.54 million to account for 13.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EcoR1 Capital, LLC which holds 2.46 million shares representing 5.88% and valued at over $128.76 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 3.93% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $86.06 million.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is -38.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.51 and a high of $60.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STTK stock was last observed hovering at around $30.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.19% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 34.47% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.11, the stock is 2.21% and -17.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 4.42% at the moment leaves the stock -12.59% off its SMA200. STTK registered a gain of 65.94% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.14.

The stock witnessed a -16.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.77%, and is 18.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.02% over the week and 11.06% over the month.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $9.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 83.38% and -46.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shattuck Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $1.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -274.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.50% year-over-year.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Redmile Group, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Redmile Group, LLC bought 3,441,176 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $17.34 per share for a total of $59.67 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.62 million shares.