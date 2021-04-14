Who is the Top Investor In Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)?

229 institutions hold shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), with 68.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.28% while institutional investors hold 50.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 198.21M, and float is at 130.00M with Short Float at 8.05%. Institutions hold 33.46% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 11.01 million shares valued at $86.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.53% of the CLNE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.5 million shares valued at $74.63 million to account for 4.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.93 million shares representing 3.48% and valued at over $54.46 million, while Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. holds 2.16% of the shares totaling 4.31 million with a market value of $33.89 million.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) is 48.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $19.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLNE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46%.

Currently trading at $11.64, the stock is -15.97% and -15.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing 4.11% at the moment leaves the stock 79.28% off its SMA200. CLNE registered 532.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 337.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.38.

The stock witnessed a -21.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.65%, and is -16.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.28% over the week and 8.65% over the month.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has around 465 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $291.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 895.38. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 622.98% and -41.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Analyst Forecasts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $75.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -149.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pratt Mitchell W, the company’s COO and Secretary. SEC filings show that Pratt Mitchell W sold 11,756 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $12.99 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Corbus Barclay (SVP, Strategic Development) sold a total of 15,675 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $12.99 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the CLNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, Corbus Barclay (SVP, Strategic Development) disposed off 4,651 shares at an average price of $12.40 for $57672.0. The insider now directly holds 657,062 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE).

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) that is trading 36.83% up over the past 12 months. Republic Services Inc. (RSG) is 31.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -117.67% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.