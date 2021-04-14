Who is the Top Investor In GoPro Inc. (GPRO)?

274 institutions hold shares in GoPro Inc. (GPRO), with 1.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 69.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.68M, and float is at 121.10M with Short Float at 12.10%. Institutions hold 68.83% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.01 million shares valued at $91.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.98% of the GPRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Prentice Capital Management, LP with 10.11 million shares valued at $83.72 million to account for 8.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.57 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $70.94 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 5.32 million with a market value of $44.05 million.

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is 43.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $13.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -98.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.90, the stock is -3.68% and 18.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.85 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 64.85% off its SMA200. GPRO registered 313.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.43.

The stock witnessed a 10.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.73%, and is -3.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has around 758 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $891.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.76. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 374.10% and -13.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoPro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $186.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -343.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 56.40% in year-over-year returns.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at GoPro Inc. (GPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Woodman Nicholas, the company’s CEO, Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that Woodman Nicholas sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $11.80 per share for a total of $2.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

GoPro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Saltman Eve T. (VP, Corp/Bus Dev, GC, Sec) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $10.00 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the GPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Saltman Eve T. (VP, Corp/Bus Dev, GC, Sec) disposed off 28,594 shares at an average price of $9.00 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 225,120 shares of GoPro Inc. (GPRO).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) that is trading 283.22% up over the past 12 months. Canon Inc. (CAJ) is 10.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.72% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 14.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.