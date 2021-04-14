Why F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) is -2.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.88 and a high of $15.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSTX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.37% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 64.19% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.67, the stock is -11.71% and -3.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 29.67% off its SMA200. FSTX registered 77.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.01.

The stock witnessed a 6.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.79%, and is -6.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 12.69% over the month.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $90.51M and $11.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 148.97% and -37.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.10%).

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.64.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.50% this year.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX), with 690.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.59% while institutional investors hold 36.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.10M, and float is at 2.77M with Short Float at 0.51%. Institutions hold 33.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. with over 0.57 million shares valued at $5.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.32% of the FSTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.39 million shares valued at $3.83 million to account for 4.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.18 million shares representing 2.00% and valued at over $1.79 million, while Connolly, Sarah T. holds 0.58% of the shares totaling 53001.0 with a market value of $0.52 million.