Will Mogo Inc. (MOGO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) is 154.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $12.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOGO stock was last observed hovering at around $10.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $12.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.94% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.81% higher than the price target low of $11.15 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.61, the stock is -2.09% and 11.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -4.47% at the moment leaves the stock 150.69% off its SMA200. MOGO registered 880.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 558.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.92.

The stock witnessed a 3.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.67%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.06% over the week and 12.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1225.88% and -21.81% from its 52-week high.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mogo Inc. (MOGO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Mogo Inc. (MOGO), with 9.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.49% while institutional investors hold 7.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.16M, and float is at 46.42M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 6.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fortress Investment Group LLC with over 1.35 million shares valued at $5.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.61% of the MOGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.85 million shares valued at $3.22 million to account for 1.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boothbay Fund Management, LLC which holds 0.22 million shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $0.81 million, while Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. holds 0.28% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.56 million.