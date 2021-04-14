Will Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) is 46.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $5.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.75% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.75% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.10, the stock is -19.17% and -22.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -11.51% off its SMA200. ANY registered 169.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5859 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1083.

The stock witnessed a -22.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.87%, and is -18.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.93% over the week and 11.71% over the month.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has around 429 employees, a market worth around $17.89M and $3.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 223.08% and -62.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (138.80%).

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $23.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), with 1.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.41% while institutional investors hold 6.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.82M, and float is at 5.46M with Short Float at 5.65%. Institutions hold 4.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.79% of the ANY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.21 million to account for 1.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.90% and valued at over $0.15 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 46506.0 with a market value of $66503.0.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MF Ventures, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MF Ventures, LLC sold 32,021 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $1.31 per share for a total of $41970.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Sphere 3D Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that MF Ventures, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 16,467 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $1.30 per share for $21435.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ANY stock.