3 Notable Stocks in Focus: Eventbrite Inc. (EB), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) shares are 24.97% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.28% or -$0.29 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +39.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 24.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -2.54% and -12.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the EB stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, SunTrust had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on May 18, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the EB stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.50. The forecasts give the Eventbrite Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent a downside potential of -1.5% or -17.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 43.20% in the current quarter to -$0.37, up from the -$1.71 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.97, up 89.40% from -$2.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.36 and -$0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 340,411 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 39,340. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 128,464 and 8,070 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) gained 5.39% with the price of $2.03 in the recent trading session. Its fifty-two-week range was $0.05-$7.00. The total market ‎capitalization remained $172,770,522. Its last 5-day performance was -3.14%. In its share capital, ‎the company has 89,518,405 outstanding shares.‎

National Storm Recovery, a subsidiary of SGTM, headquartered in Astatula, is a disaster cleanup ‎company that serves commercial and municipal customers. The company provides all tree services ‎required following storms as well as debris hauling, biomass recycling, and mulch manufacturing.‎

‎”In storm recovery, it’s all about efficiency and it requires a lot of planning,” he said. “Typically, the ‎storm division sets up in a region near the closest possible dump site, or temporary debris staging ‎‎(TDS) area. They work to get the roads cleared quickly and find sites less than 15 miles from the ‎affected area. Depending on the damaged area and how large that region is, there may be several TDS ‎sites nearby. Then, they grind up that material and we market it as mulch.”‎

National Storm Recovery has a tree-care division based in Astatula, North-East of Orlando, staffed with ‎certified arborists and equipped with arbor-cultural equipment. The tree collection division at SGTM ‎collects wood debris from the arbor care business while keeping two wood reclamation sites in ‎Apopka and nearby Astatula. The tree waste is processed in those locations (another is planned for ‎future use in Jacksonville as well), and eventually becomes the mulch products SGTM sells to big-box ‎retailers, garden centers, and landscapers.‎

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO), on the other hand, is trading around $46.37 with a market cap of $6.50B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.56 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HALO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 53.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $18.08 million. This represented 85.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $121.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.52 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.24 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $579.92 million from $524.03 million over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $220.31 million while total current assets were at $554.76 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $55.45 million, significantly higher than the -$85.42 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $52.95 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 424,188 shares. Insider sales totaled 520,806 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.64M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.60% with a share float percentage of 130.46M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 457 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.48 million shares worth more than $789.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 12.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 13.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $561.62 million and represent 9.18% of shares outstanding.