A peek at JMP Group LLC (JMP): Who has invested in It?

26 institutions hold shares in JMP Group LLC (JMP), with 11.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.08% while institutional investors hold 42.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.71M, and float is at 7.95M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 17.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.45 million shares valued at $1.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.27% of the JMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 0.44 million shares valued at $1.67 million to account for 2.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 92519.0 shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $0.36 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.34% of the shares totaling 68151.0 with a market value of $0.26 million.

JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP) is 75.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.21 and a high of $8.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JMP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.75, the stock is 8.70% and 20.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -3.43% at the moment leaves the stock 87.81% off its SMA200. JMP registered 200.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 162.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.06.

The stock witnessed a 18.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.17%, and is 3.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.62% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

JMP Group LLC (JMP) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $127.03M and $121.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.50. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.43% and -24.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

JMP Group LLC (JMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JMP Group LLC (JMP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JMP Group LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $23.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 351.90% in year-over-year returns.

JMP Group LLC (JMP) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at JMP Group LLC (JMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 94 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, the company’s Possible Member of 10% Group. SEC filings show that WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $6.29 per share for a total of $3145.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.1 million shares.

JMP Group LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC (Possible Member of 10% Group) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $6.29 per share for $3145.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.1 million shares of the JMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC (Possible Member of 10% Group) acquired 136 shares at an average price of $6.50 for $884.0. The insider now directly holds 2,097,000 shares of JMP Group LLC (JMP).

JMP Group LLC (JMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) that is trading 96.19% up over the past 12 months. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) is 129.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 63.58% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 18030.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.25.