A peek at Ucommune International Ltd (UK): Who has invested in It?

8 institutions hold shares in Ucommune International Ltd (UK), with 7.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.82% while institutional investors hold 0.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.94M, and float is at 15.38M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 0.50% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 54006.0 shares valued at $0.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.07% of the UK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Penserra Capital Management LLC with 34938.0 shares valued at $0.22 million to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) is -63.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $12.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $2.31, the stock is -22.79% and -28.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 6.94% at the moment leaves the stock -69.00% off its SMA200. UK registered a loss of -77.24% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1094 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.1870.

The stock witnessed a -28.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.69%, and is -21.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.25% over the week and 8.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 19.69% and -80.86% from its 52-week high.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Analyst Forecasts

.