A peek at VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY): Who has invested in It?

68 institutions hold shares in VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY), with 4.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.90% while institutional investors hold 47.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.49M, and float is at 52.87M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 43.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tieton Capital Management, LLC with over 3.83 million shares valued at $6.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.64% of the EGY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.73 million shares valued at $6.6 million to account for 6.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.04 million shares representing 5.28% and valued at over $5.39 million, while Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 2.37 million with a market value of $4.2 million.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) is 41.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $3.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EGY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.65% off the consensus price target high of $5.28 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 34.9% higher than the price target low of $3.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.50, the stock is 7.04% and -9.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 10.13% at the moment leaves the stock 48.37% off its SMA200. EGY registered 189.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 140.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6721 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9434.

The stock witnessed a -13.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.23%, and is 7.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 7.80% over the month.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $146.68M and $67.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.87. Profit margin for the company is -71.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 233.20% and -28.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.30%).

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $150.54M over the same period..

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 30 times.