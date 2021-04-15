Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

282 institutions hold shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), with 1.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.27% while institutional investors hold 99.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.58M, and float is at 61.11M with Short Float at 6.56%. Institutions hold 97.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.54 million shares valued at $194.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.36% of the ANF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.39 million shares valued at $130.02 million to account for 10.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.77 million shares representing 7.67% and valued at over $97.03 million, while Paradice Investment Management, LLC holds 4.49% of the shares totaling 2.79 million with a market value of $56.83 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is 90.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.80 and a high of $40.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANF stock was last observed hovering at around $38.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.72% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -76.23% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.77, the stock is 9.63% and 25.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 97.29% off its SMA200. ANF registered 249.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 134.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.49.

The stock witnessed a 7.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.68%, and is 2.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $2.32B and $3.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.20. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 340.82% and -3.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51 with sales reaching $669.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -404.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.60% in year-over-year returns.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coulter Suzanne M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Coulter Suzanne M bought 2,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $34.61 per share for a total of $75104.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2170.0 shares.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Scott Kristin A. (President-Global Brands) sold a total of 152,509 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $25.00 per share for $3.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ANF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, PERRIN CHARLES R (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $22.66 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 41,141 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF).

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is trading 39.46% up over the past 12 months. Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) is 145.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.04% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.47.