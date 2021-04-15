Agora Inc. (API) Volatility At 6.63%, Should You Add A Position?

105 institutions hold shares in Agora Inc. (API), with institutional investors hold 44.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.16M, and float is at 17.50M with Short Float at 29.48%. Institutions hold 44.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Coatue Management, LLC with over 10.07 million shares valued at $398.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.60% of the API Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SIG China Investments Master Fund III, LLLP with 8.46 million shares valued at $334.83 million to account for 9.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC which holds 2.0 million shares representing 2.30% and valued at over $79.03 million, while Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 1.99% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $68.29 million.

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) is 41.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.60 and a high of $114.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The API stock was last observed hovering at around $55.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.52% off the consensus price target high of $82.80 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.58% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.87, the stock is 1.94% and -18.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 11.22% off its SMA200. API registered a gain of 21.40% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.93.

The stock witnessed a -17.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.03%, and is 5.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.63% over the week and 7.84% over the month.

Agora Inc. (API) has around 842 employees, a market worth around $6.52B and $133.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 285.05. Distance from 52-week low is 66.28% and -51.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Agora Inc. (API) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agora Inc. (API) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agora Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $37.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -256.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.90% year-over-year.