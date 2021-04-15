ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

140 institutions hold shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO), with 6.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.02% while institutional investors hold 95.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.48M, and float is at 17.01M with Short Float at 7.59%. Institutions hold 80.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is venBio Partners LLC with over 9.7 million shares valued at $836.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.17% of the ALXO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vivo Capital, LLC with 4.22 million shares valued at $363.77 million to account for 10.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Logos Global Management LP which holds 3.16 million shares representing 7.87% and valued at over $272.13 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $170.94 million.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) is -30.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.01 and a high of $117.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALXO stock was last observed hovering at around $57.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.71% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.94% off the consensus price target high of $103.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 37.05% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.80, the stock is -13.28% and -20.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 4.75% at the moment leaves the stock -1.37% off its SMA200. ALXO registered a gain of 64.29% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.45.

The stock witnessed a -22.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.63%, and is -13.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.58% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 113.50% and -49.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $160k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -311.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -75.50% year-over-year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Randolph Sophia, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Randolph Sophia sold 7,387 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $59.43 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Pons Jaume (President and CEO) sold a total of 16,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $68.49 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the ALXO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Randolph Sophia (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 7,387 shares at an average price of $74.34 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 201,137 shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO).