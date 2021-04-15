Analysts suggest Eventbrite Inc. (EB) could spike -2.82% in a year

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) is 24.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.33 and a high of $26.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EB stock was last observed hovering at around $22.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.82% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -19.05% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.62, the stock is -1.65% and 6.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 52.31% off its SMA200. EB registered 174.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 119.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.22.

The stock witnessed a -12.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.35%, and is -2.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) has around 611 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $106.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 257.35% and -14.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.00%).

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eventbrite Inc. (EB) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eventbrite Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $24.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 89.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -50.10% in year-over-year returns.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Top Institutional Holders

214 institutions hold shares in Eventbrite Inc. (EB), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.11% while institutional investors hold 91.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.02M, and float is at 66.31M with Short Float at 16.90%. Institutions hold 90.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.27 million shares valued at $113.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.99% of the EB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.64 million shares valued at $84.02 million to account for 6.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cadian Capital Management, LLC which holds 4.63 million shares representing 6.64% and valued at over $83.81 million, while Immersion Capital LLP holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 3.95 million with a market value of $71.58 million.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Eventbrite Inc. (EB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times.