Are we looking at the next big move in Aravive Inc. (ARAV)?

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) is -3.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.27 and a high of $14.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARAV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.96% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 69.61% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.47, the stock is -18.35% and -19.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -15.21% off its SMA200. ARAV registered -42.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.98.

The stock witnessed a -28.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is -3.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 9.52% over the month.

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $114.60M and $5.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.10% and -63.39% from its 52-week high.

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aravive Inc. (ARAV) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aravive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $350k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -45.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.00% in year-over-year returns.

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Aravive Inc. (ARAV), with 10.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.85% while institutional investors hold 65.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.19M, and float is at 11.23M with Short Float at 4.54%. Institutions hold 31.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Artal Group S.A. with over 1.31 million shares valued at $7.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.67% of the ARAV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. with 0.95 million shares valued at $5.34 million to account for 4.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.79 million shares representing 4.02% and valued at over $4.45 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.91% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $3.23 million.

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Aravive Inc. (ARAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shah Vinay, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Shah Vinay bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $5.76 per share for a total of $46080.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Aravive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that McIntyre Gail Frances (CEO and President) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $5.77 per share for $46160.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10137.0 shares of the ARAV stock.