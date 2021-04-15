Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) is 4.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.16 and a high of $31.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXTA stock was last observed hovering at around $29.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.15% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 3.65% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.87, the stock is 1.08% and 3.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 13.16% off its SMA200. AXTA registered 62.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.92.

The stock witnessed a 0.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.65%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $6.88B and $3.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.11 and Fwd P/E is 14.04. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.84% and -5.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $1.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Top Institutional Holders

520 institutions hold shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), with 505.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 102.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 235.50M, and float is at 231.84M with Short Float at 3.32%. Institutions hold 102.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 23.42 million shares valued at $668.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.06% of the AXTA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.07 million shares valued at $573.14 million to account for 8.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 18.95 million shares representing 8.14% and valued at over $540.91 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 4.08% of the shares totaling 9.5 million with a market value of $271.17 million.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $28.36 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76775.0 shares.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Lannon Sean M. (SVP & CFO) sold a total of 8,775 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $28.50 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18664.0 shares of the AXTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Markevich Steven R. (EVP & Pres., Trans. Coatings) disposed off 44,568 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $1.11 million. The insider now directly holds 46,315 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA).

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is trading 62.59% up over the past 12 months. RPM International Inc. (RPM) is 35.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.12% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.92.