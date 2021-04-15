Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) Volatility At 14.43%, Should You Add A Position?

18 institutions hold shares in Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.96% while institutional investors hold 63.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.72M, and float is at 12.00M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 59.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ariel Investments, LLC with over 2.58 million shares valued at $5.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.11% of the BTN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CWA Asset Management Group, LLC with 1.33 million shares valued at $2.67 million to account for 7.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.83 million shares representing 4.51% and valued at over $1.66 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.00% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $1.47 million.

Ballantyne Strong Inc (AMEX: BTN) is 101.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $4.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 32.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is 45.25% and 50.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.64 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 104.86% off its SMA200. BTN registered 136.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 159.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7062 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1276.

The stock witnessed a 46.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.65%, and is 58.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.43% over the week and 7.73% over the month.

Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) has around 232 employees, a market worth around $72.58M and $21.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 221.43% and -3.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.70%).

Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ballantyne Strong Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.40% this year.

Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 76 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fundamental Global Investors, , the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fundamental Global Investors, bought 695 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $2.17 per share for a total of $1511.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.19 million shares.

Ballantyne Strong Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Fundamental Global Investors, (Director) bought a total of 7,716 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $2.09 per share for $16140.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.19 million shares of the BTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Fundamental Global Investors, (Director) acquired 10,953 shares at an average price of $2.01 for $22034.0. The insider now directly holds 2,182,791 shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN).

Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) that is trading 272.65% up over the past 12 months. IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) is 190.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.57% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 76770.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.