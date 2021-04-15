BBQ Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) Now

BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) is 117.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $15.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBQ stock was last observed hovering at around $12.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.55% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.61, the stock is 20.13% and 46.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -12.75% at the moment leaves the stock 113.24% off its SMA200. BBQ registered 435.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 147.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.19.

The stock witnessed a 64.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.45%, and is -5.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.77% over the week and 13.09% over the month.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) has around 172 employees, a market worth around $86.37M and $121.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.61 and Fwd P/E is 20.02. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 458.42% and -31.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BBQ Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $34.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -112.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 78.00% in year-over-year returns.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ), with 388.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.17% while institutional investors hold 75.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.15M, and float is at 8.90M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 71.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wexford Capital LLC with over 1.69 million shares valued at $8.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.11% of the BBQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bandera Partners LLC with 1.44 million shares valued at $7.05 million to account for 15.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.54 million shares representing 5.77% and valued at over $2.62 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.77% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $1.26 million.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bandera Partners LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bandera Partners LLC sold 29,641 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $14.91 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.41 million shares.

BBQ Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that Kanen David (Director) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $4.24 per share for $38156.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the BBQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 28, Kanen David (Director) acquired 9,406 shares at an average price of $4.26 for $40070.0. The insider now directly holds 554,905 shares of BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ).