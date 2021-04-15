BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG) on Track to Reach $5.00 in a Year

BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) is 25.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $4.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHTG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 71.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.41, the stock is -14.26% and -25.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -7.24% at the moment leaves the stock -9.58% off its SMA200. BHTG registered 11.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7138 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5244.

The stock witnessed a -26.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.02%, and is -13.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.73% over the week and 9.69% over the month.

BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $34.40M and $4.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 34.31% and -67.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.60%).

BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioHiTech Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $1.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.20% in year-over-year returns.

BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG), with 5.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.22% while institutional investors hold 3.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.05M, and float is at 18.16M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 2.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.60% of the BHTG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 87662.0 shares valued at $98181.0 to account for 0.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC which holds 55367.0 shares representing 0.28% and valued at over $62011.0, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 38100.0 with a market value of $42672.0.

BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CELLI FRANK E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CELLI FRANK E. sold 29,774 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $2.28 per share for a total of $67894.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

BioHiTech Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that CELLI FRANK E. (Director) sold a total of 330,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $3.10 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the BHTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, CELLI FRANK E. (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $1.28 for $1280.0. The insider now directly holds 1,467,777 shares of BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG).