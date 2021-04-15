BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

17 institutions hold shares in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV), with 3.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.84% while institutional investors hold 2.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.84M, and float is at 7.83M with Short Float at 9.86%. Institutions hold 1.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 71111.0 shares valued at $0.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.63% of the BVXV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 60803.0 shares valued at $0.17 million to account for 0.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARK Investment Management, LLC which holds 41566.0 shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Two Sigma Investments, LP holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 26944.0 with a market value of $75712.0.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) is 21.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.35 and a high of $62.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BVXV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.63% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.41, the stock is -12.17% and -20.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock -81.04% off its SMA200. BVXV registered -58.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9583 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.7366.

The stock witnessed a -22.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.07%, and is -9.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 45.11% and -94.50% from its 52-week high.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year.