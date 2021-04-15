BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is -18.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $46.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIVI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.79% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.79% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.20, the stock is -22.91% and -45.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -20.63% off its SMA200. BIVI registered 283.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.40.

The stock witnessed a -29.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.41%, and is -12.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.98% over the week and 12.33% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 305.71% and -69.20% from its 52-week high.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioVie Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -598.00% this year.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in BioVie Inc. (BIVI), with 11.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.83% while institutional investors hold 6.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.92M, and float is at 2.53M with Short Float at 6.99%. Institutions hold 1.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is swisspartners Ltd. with over 75000.0 shares valued at $1.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.54% of the BIVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 24006.0 shares valued at $0.42 million to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HN Saltoro Capital, LP which holds 15000.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $0.26 million, while Capstone Investment Advisors, LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 12800.0 with a market value of $0.22 million.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at BioVie Inc. (BIVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GORLIN STEVE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GORLIN STEVE bought 2,430 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $7.95 per share for a total of $19318.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45100.0 shares.

BioVie Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that GORLIN STEVE (Director) bought a total of 2,570 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $7.97 per share for $20483.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42670.0 shares of the BIVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, GORLIN STEVE (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $9.19 for $45950.0. The insider now directly holds 40,100 shares of BioVie Inc. (BIVI).