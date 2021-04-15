BTI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Now

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) is 3.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.60 and a high of $41.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BTI stock was last observed hovering at around $38.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $38.71 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.62% off the consensus price target high of $38.71 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -0.62% lower than the price target low of $38.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.95, the stock is -0.13% and 3.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 7.36% off its SMA200. BTI registered 2.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.82.

The stock witnessed a 3.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.20%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 1.30% over the month.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has around 55329 employees, a market worth around $90.20B and $35.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.39 and Fwd P/E is 8.62. Profit margin for the company is 24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.26% and -6.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Top Institutional Holders

551 institutions hold shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), with 6.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 6.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.29B, and float is at 2.28B with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 6.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 20.16 million shares valued at $755.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.88% of the BTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 10.83 million shares valued at $406.03 million to account for 0.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 9.63 million shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $361.05 million, while Capital International Investors holds 0.39% of the shares totaling 8.92 million with a market value of $334.47 million.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading 18.00% up over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is 38.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -176.19% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.