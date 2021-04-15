Check out this: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) could be on the verge of a big rally

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is 69.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $22.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKT stock was last observed hovering at around $16.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.97% off the consensus price target high of $15.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -53.55% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.89, the stock is 4.00% and 7.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 69.52% off its SMA200. SKT registered 139.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 157.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.68.

The stock witnessed a -4.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.48%, and is 5.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $390.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.98. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 237.80% and -24.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $98.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -142.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Top Institutional Holders

364 institutions hold shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), with 2.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.72% while institutional investors hold 84.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.68M, and float is at 91.02M with Short Float at 25.64%. Institutions hold 82.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.44 million shares valued at $163.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.31% of the SKT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.93 million shares valued at $148.68 million to account for 14.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.68 million shares representing 4.64% and valued at over $46.62 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.06% of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $20.71 million.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Guerrieri Thomas Joseph JR, the company’s SVP, CAO. SEC filings show that Guerrieri Thomas Joseph JR sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $17.66 per share for a total of $17664.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42920.0 shares.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that WARREN CARRIE A (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 4,087 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $17.81 per share for $72789.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55541.0 shares of the SKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, REDDIN THOMAS (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $17.50 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 55,726 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT).

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is 32.38% higher over the past 12 months. Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) is -3.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.79% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 23.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.59.