Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

714 institutions hold shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), with 465.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.64% while institutional investors hold 110.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.19M, and float is at 71.70M with Short Float at 10.01%. Institutions hold 109.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 6.34 million shares valued at $2.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.71% of the COUP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.26 million shares valued at $2.12 billion to account for 8.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.62 million shares representing 7.72% and valued at over $1.91 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.96% of the shares totaling 5.07 million with a market value of $1.72 billion.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) is -22.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $146.29 and a high of $377.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COUP stock was last observed hovering at around $279.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -16.61% off its average median price target of $330.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.39% off the consensus price target high of $413.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -110.16% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $262.70, the stock is 2.00% and -12.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -5.95% at the moment leaves the stock -13.34% off its SMA200. COUP registered 67.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $277.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $308.53.

The stock witnessed a -6.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.52%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) has around 2615 employees, a market worth around $19.16B and $541.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 440.77. Profit margin for the company is -33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.57% and -30.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.00%).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $152.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.40% year-over-year.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Insider Activity

A total of 328 insider transactions have happened at Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 246 and purchases happening 82 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Riggs Mark, the company’s Chief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that Riggs Mark sold 2,235 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $245.24 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1078.0 shares.

Coupa Software Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that Tiscornia Anthony D (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,365 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $246.99 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 144.0 shares of the COUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Glenn Robert (EVP Global Sales) disposed off 1,155 shares at an average price of $260.72 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 1,575 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP).

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 23.84% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.91% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.9.