Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) on Track to Reach $48.00 in a Year

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) is 18.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.01 and a high of $59.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CGEM stock was last observed hovering at around $32.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.19% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.51% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.66% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.47, the stock is -8.09% and -13.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 9.88% at the moment leaves the stock -11.19% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.94.

The stock witnessed a -20.98% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.87%, and is -1.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.12% over the week and 9.39% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 31.32% and -40.74% from its 52-week high.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -150.80% this year.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM), with 9.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.15% while institutional investors hold 16.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.05M, and float is at 31.76M with Short Float at 2.50%. Institutions hold 12.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is iShares Russell 2000 ETF with over 0.31 million shares valued at $12.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.71% of the CGEM Shares outstanding. As of Feb 27, 2021, the second largest holder is Fidelity Contrafund Inc with 0.26 million shares valued at $10.33 million to account for 0.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund which holds 0.23 million shares representing 0.54% and valued at over $9.48 million, while Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds 0.47% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $8.21 million.