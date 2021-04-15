Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) is 6.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $6.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYAN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.23, the stock is -7.12% and -10.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 9.08% off its SMA200. CYAN registered 48.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6109 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2046.

The stock witnessed a -17.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.82%, and is -6.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.45% over the week and 10.32% over the month.

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $19.83M and $31.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.07. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.29% and -48.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyanotech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.50% this year.

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN), with 2.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.82% while institutional investors hold 25.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.10M, and float is at 3.61M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 15.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 0.38 million shares valued at $1.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.15% of the CYAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.18 million shares valued at $0.55 million to account for 2.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Coastline Trust Company which holds 82400.0 shares representing 1.35% and valued at over $0.25 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 14837.0 with a market value of $45104.0.

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jensen Glenn, the company’s VP, Operations. SEC filings show that Jensen Glenn sold 7,486 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $3.87 per share for a total of $28971.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17896.0 shares.

Cyanotech Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Johansen Jennifer M. (VP, Quality, Regulatory & Govt) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $3.96 per share for $31680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1858.0 shares of the CYAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, DAVIS MICHAEL A / (Director) acquired 41,845 shares at an average price of $2.58 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 40,789 shares of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN).

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) that is 157.80% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2995.09% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.38.