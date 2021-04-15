Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

128 institutions hold shares in Digimarc Corporation (DMRC), with 4.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.74% while institutional investors hold 58.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.24M, and float is at 11.18M with Short Float at 16.74%. Institutions hold 44.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.83 million shares valued at $39.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.92% of the DMRC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 0.76 million shares valued at $35.93 million to account for 4.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.72 million shares representing 4.25% and valued at over $33.82 million, while Lagoda Investment Management, L.P. holds 2.76% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $21.99 million.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is -27.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.77 and a high of $58.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DMRC stock was last observed hovering at around $35.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -21.68% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -21.68% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.07, the stock is 5.58% and -6.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -3.40% at the moment leaves the stock 9.42% off its SMA200. DMRC registered 144.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.47.

The stock witnessed a -1.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.53%, and is 15.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.45% over the week and 8.37% over the month.

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) has around 203 employees, a market worth around $590.77M and $24.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 189.46% and -42.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.00%).

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Digimarc Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55 with sales reaching $6.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHAMNESS ROBERT, the company’s EVP, CLO & Secretary. SEC filings show that CHAMNESS ROBERT sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $51.92 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46482.0 shares.

Digimarc Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that RICHARDSON JAMES T (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $54.42 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78440.0 shares of the DMRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, RICHARDSON JAMES T (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $52.55 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 81,440 shares of Digimarc Corporation (DMRC).

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 49.85% up over the past 12 months. Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is 31.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.9% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.17.