DXC Technology Company (DXC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 23.42% Change This Year

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is 23.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.21 and a high of $32.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXC stock was last observed hovering at around $31.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.77% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -27.12% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.78, the stock is 7.40% and 14.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 41.05% off its SMA200. DXC registered 106.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.58.

The stock witnessed a 7.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.30%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) has around 138000 employees, a market worth around $8.10B and $18.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.24. Profit margin for the company is -15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.58% and -1.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.30%).

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DXC Technology Company (DXC) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DXC Technology Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $4.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -596.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.00% in year-over-year returns.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Top Institutional Holders

774 institutions hold shares in DXC Technology Company (DXC), with 3.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.32% while institutional investors hold 87.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 254.32M, and float is at 251.31M with Short Float at 3.57%. Institutions hold 86.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.55 million shares valued at $709.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.82% of the DXC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.59 million shares valued at $401.44 million to account for 6.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harris Associates L.P. which holds 10.65 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $274.35 million, while Glenview Capital Management, LLC holds 3.99% of the shares totaling 10.15 million with a market value of $261.34 million.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at DXC Technology Company (DXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FERNANDEZ RAUL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FERNANDEZ RAUL J bought 1,943 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $25.76 per share for a total of $50060.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26968.0 shares.

DXC Technology Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that FERNANDEZ RAUL J (Director) bought a total of 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $26.28 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25025.0 shares of the DXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, DECKELMAN WILLIAM L JR (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $26.23 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 152,980 shares of DXC Technology Company (DXC).

DXC Technology Company (DXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Unisys Corporation (UIS) that is trading 98.98% up over the past 12 months. EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is 114.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -58.66% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.49.