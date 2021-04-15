EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) Volatility At 5.94%, Should You Add A Position?

35 institutions hold shares in EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP), with institutional investors hold 18.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.16M, and float is at 12.47M with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 18.13% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Archon Capital Management LLC with over 0.83 million shares valued at $4.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.83% of the EDAP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bruce & Co, Inc. with 0.83 million shares valued at $4.27 million to account for 2.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Opaleye Management Inc. which holds 0.66 million shares representing 2.25% and valued at over $3.4 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.21% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $3.34 million.

EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) is 75.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $10.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDAP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $9.06, the stock is 4.30% and 3.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 66.97% off its SMA200. EDAP registered 301.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.40.

The stock witnessed a 8.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.90%, and is -0.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 8.13% over the month.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) has around 216 employees, a market worth around $268.54M and $49.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.07. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 353.00% and -15.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP) Analyst Forecasts

EDAP TMS S.A. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $12.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -214.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.30% in year-over-year returns.

EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is trading 10.44% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.34% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.6.