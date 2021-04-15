Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) is 114.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $11.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FARM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -42.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.00, the stock is -0.46% and 18.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 4.71% at the moment leaves the stock 67.06% off its SMA200. FARM registered 19.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.96.

The stock witnessed a 13.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.31%, and is -6.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 9.38% over the month.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) has around 1210 employees, a market worth around $193.30M and $412.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 194.12% and -14.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.80%).

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farmer Bros. Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $107.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.40% year-over-year.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM), with 2.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.60% while institutional investors hold 64.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.53M, and float is at 14.37M with Short Float at 2.06%. Institutions hold 55.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 1.97 million shares valued at $9.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.08% of the FARM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Trigran Investments Inc with 1.12 million shares valued at $5.22 million to account for 6.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.05 million shares representing 5.91% and valued at over $4.91 million, while Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $4.06 million.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is trading 41.55% up over the past 12 months. Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) is 85.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 47.75% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.01.